Victoria Mboko advanced to the third round of French Open qualifying with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kathinka von Deichmann on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Canadian won 82 per cent of her first serves and converted six of seven break-point chances.

Mboko overcame six double faults and fired the match’s only ace. Von Deichmann committed nine double faults.

Mboko improved her season record to 39-5, with most of her wins coming on the lower-tier ITF World Tennis Tour circuit.

The Toronto native is bidding to reach her first Grand Slam main draw.