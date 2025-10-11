WUHAN, China — Coco Gauff had more struggles with her serve but overcame seven double faults to beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3 and reach the Wuhan Open final on Saturday.

Gauff will face Jessica Pegula in Sunday's title match after her fellow American came from behind to oust top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Gauff edged Paolini winning the battle of converted breaks seven-to-five as both top-10 players struggled with their service games.

The third-ranked Gauff fought back from three breaks in the second set, which included her run of five consecutive double faults, and won the final four games to advance to the final.

“I did what I needed to do to get through,” Gauff said.

The 21-year-old Gauff, who changed her serving coach in August, leads the women's circuit this season with 378 double faults, over 120 more than the next player.

But she also excelled in another stat: her 13 career wins over top-10 players at WTA 1000 are the most by any player before turning 22 since 2009, the circuit said.