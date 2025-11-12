Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and doubles partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand have split up as a team.

Dabrowski made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

Although Routliffe plays under New Zealand's flag, she holds Canadian citizenship and had previously played for Canada.

The pairing won three doubles titles together in 2025, winning in Stuttgart, Cincinnati and at the U.S. Open.

Dabrowski and Routliffe had begun playing with other partners toward the end of this season but were reunited at the WTA Finals.