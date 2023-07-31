Defending champ Marie Bouzkova loses at Prague Open to unseeded Jaqueline Cristian

Jaqueline Cristian of Romania plays a forehand return to Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP)

PRAGUE — Jaqueline Cristian upset top-seeded Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to eliminate the defending champion in the first round of the Prague Open on Monday.

The unseeded Romanian beat the Czech player for the fist time in their four encounters.

Another unseeded player, Viktória Hrunčáková of Slovakia, rallied to beat seventh-seeded Xinyu Wang of China 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) at the hardcourt tournament.

In an all-Ukrainian match, eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

In other first-round games, Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch beat Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-2, 6-4 and Japan’s Nao Hibino edged Italy’s Sara Errani 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

