Leylah Fernandez is back in the win column.

The Canadian beat Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to Round 2 at the Wuhan Open on Monday.

Fernandez, of Montreal, had lost her opening-round match in her previous tournament in China, making her victory over Alexandrova her first since claiming the Singapore Open title last month.

She fired eight aces in win victory while taking advantage of nine Alexandrova double-faults. The Canadian also made good on five of nine break-point opportunities while fending off 14 of 19 herself.

Fernandez will next face China's Han Shi, who beat 13th-seeded Alex Eala 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Zheng Qinwen withdrew from the Wuhan Open citing a shoulder injury, a day after winning her first WTA title in two years and then celebrating with a bit of karaoke for the crowd at the China Open.

Olympic gold medallist Zheng and French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, who lost their China Open final 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday, both pulled out of the 1000-level event in Wuhan.

“Since returning from injury ... I have played a demanding stretch of tennis over the past month and a half, competing at the US Open, the Billie Jean King Cup, and the China Open. My body is feeling very fatigued after this intense run of matches,” Zheng said in a statement released by the WTA. “I look forward to returning to the Wuhan Open next year and stepping onto the court in my best possible form.”

Andreeva, who has risen to No. 3 in the rankings, cited a change in schedule for her absence from Wuhan.

For Zheng, the win in Beijing continued a long comeback. Zheng’s ranking plummeted due to an elbow injury from a career-high No. 4 last year to 160 this season. She was No. 54 entering her home tournament as a wild-card entry last week, and will now return into the top 30, the WTA said.

“I’ve been through a very tough year,” Zheng said in English in a trophy presentation that had a touch of karaoke. She sang a pop song to roars of appreciation from fans in the arena.

Both players were replaced in the Wuhan draw by so-called “lucky losers” from qualifying. Anna Bondar replaced Andreeva and Camila Orosio replaced Zheng.