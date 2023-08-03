Leylah Fernandez’s match at Citi DC Open to be moved after suspension of play

Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot against Denmark's Clara Tauson during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

WASHINGTON — Leylah Fernandez’s second-round match at the Citi DC Open will have to wait.

Play was suspended due to rain for the night after an hours-long delay due to the weather on Thursday. The announcement was made via the tournament’s Twitter account.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., was scheduled to face fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece.

It wasn’t made clear when exactly the match would be rescheduled for.

Earlier in the day, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Shuko Aoyama of Japan defeated American duo Madison Keys and Jennifer Brady 6-1, 3-6, 10-7 in quarterfinal action.

Dabrowski and Aoyama will next take on Chile’s Alexa Guarachi and Romania’s Monica Niculescu in Friday’s semifinal.

