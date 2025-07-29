Leylah Fernandez won the biggest match of her career two days ago, and now she’s set to take centre court in Montreal to open a run at her home title.
Fresh off a win at the Citi DC Open in Washington, the 22-year-old from Laval, Que., will play her opener at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers Tuesday afternoon opposite Maya Joint. The Australian lost to Fernandez in a first-round match in Washington.
Fernandez arrives in Montreal riding a real high following what has been a tough season — she hadn’t won more than two matches in a tournament, and had a 16-17 record heading into Washington.
But the 2021 U.S. Open finalist turned it around last week, gutting out a pair of three-set wins — over world No. 4 Jessica Pegula and world No. 12 Elena Rybakina — before a tidy 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 48 Anna Kalinskaya in the final. The win is the fourth title of Fernandez’s career, and her first at the WTA-500 Level.
The lefty jumped 12 spots in world rankings, up to No. 24, and has certainly picked a good time to heat up.
Watch the National Bank Open on Sportsnet
The stars of tennis hit the courts in Toronto and Montreal for the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. Catch live coverage of both tournaments on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.Broadcast Schedule
O Canada
Fernandez is on court Tuesday in what is a busy day for Canadians at the NBO, particularly in Montreal. Three other Canadian women are in action on centre court, and they’re all facing tough opponents.
It starts with veteran Rebecca Marino at 11 a.m. ET. The Toronto-born and Vancouver-raised Marino faces a difficult test in American Emma Navarro, the world No. 11. Fernandez is next. She was supposed to be followed by Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion who won her opener in gutsy fashion, but the Canadian withdrew because of injury after rolling her ankle in her first-round match.
After No. 1 seed Coco Gauff takes the court to open the evening session, 18-year-old Victoria Mboko from Burlington, Ont., will close out action for the day. Mboko, who has rocketed up world rankings this season to a career-high No. 85, is set to take on world No. 27 Sofia Kenin. Mboko has beaten five players ranked in the world’s top 50 this season, and she’ll be looking to make it six tonight.
Shapovalov also riding momentum
Toronto’s Denis Shapovalov comes into his home tournament with two title wins under his belt already this season, the last one coming in Mexico at an ATP 250 event earlier this month. Shapovalov is still returning to form following a lengthy road back from a knee injury, and the 26-year-old opens NBO play at 7 p.m. ET on centre court against 19-year-old American Learner Tien in what will be their first meeting.
The world No. 29, Shapovalov is 19-14 on the season. After the Canadian's match, No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany will take on world No. 84 Adam Walton of Australia.
Earlier in the day, Nicolas Arseneault, the 18-year-old wild-card entry from Richmond Hill, Ont., is in action following an upset win on Sunday. Tuesday is a much tougher test for Arseneault, who’ll face defending NBO champion Alexei Popyrin.
BROADCAST SCHEDULE
(All times ET)
Women’s day and evening sessions: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.
Men’s day and evening sessions: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet+, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.
MATCH SCHEDULE, WOMEN'S IN MONTREAL
Centre court (starts at 11 a.m.)
Rebecca Marino vs Emma Navarro
Maya Joint vs Leylah Fernandez
Aoi Ito vs Jasmine Paolini
Not before 7 p.m.
Coco Gauff vs Danielle Collins
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Mboko
Rogers (starts at 11 a.m.)
Dayana Yastremska vs Camila Osorio
Marta Kostyuk vs Marketa Vondrousova
Marie Bouzkova vs Diana Shnaider
Not before 6 p.m.
Elena Rybakina vs Hailey Baptiste
Suzan Lamens vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
Court 5 (starts at 11 a.m.)
Anna Blinkova vs Daria Kasatkina
Ann Li vs Anna Kalinskaya
Veronika Kudermetova vs Olga Danilovic
Court 9 (starts at 11 a.m.)
Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally
Jaqueline Cristian vs Linda Noskova
Ashlyn Krueger vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lin Zhu
MATCH SCHEDULE, MEN'S IN TORONTO
Centre court (starts at 12:30 p.m.)
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Holger Rune
Lorenzo Musetti vs James Duckworth
Not before 7 p.m.
Denis Shapovalov vs Learner Tien
Alexander Zverev vs Adam Walton
Motorola razr Grandstand Court (starts at 11 a.m.)
Emilio Nava vs Terence Atmane
Karen Khachanov vs Juan Pablo Ficovich
Nicolas Arseneault vs Alexei Popyrin
Not before 5 p.m.
Roman Safiullin vs Casper Ruud
Daniil Medvedev vs Dalibor Svrcina
Court 1 (starts at 12:30 p.m.)
Tomas Barrios Vera vs Alex Michelsen
Corentin Moutet vs Jenson Brooksby
Jaume Munar vs Francisco Cerundolo
Reilly Opelka vs Tomas Machac
Court 4 (starts at 12:30 p.m.)
Alexandre Muller vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Tallon Griekspoor vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Nuno Borges vs Facundo Bagnis
Tristan Schoolkate vs Matteo Arnaldi
COMMENTS
When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.