Leylah Fernandez won the biggest match of her career two days ago, and now she’s set to take centre court in Montreal to open a run at her home title.

Fresh off a win at the Citi DC Open in Washington, the 22-year-old from Laval, Que., will play her opener at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers Tuesday afternoon opposite Maya Joint. The Australian lost to Fernandez in a first-round match in Washington.

Fernandez arrives in Montreal riding a real high following what has been a tough season — she hadn’t won more than two matches in a tournament, and had a 16-17 record heading into Washington.

But the 2021 U.S. Open finalist turned it around last week, gutting out a pair of three-set wins — over world No. 4 Jessica Pegula and world No. 12 Elena Rybakina — before a tidy 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 48 Anna Kalinskaya in the final. The win is the fourth title of Fernandez’s career, and her first at the WTA-500 Level.

The lefty jumped 12 spots in world rankings, up to No. 24, and has certainly picked a good time to heat up.



O Canada

Fernandez is on court Tuesday in what is a busy day for Canadians at the NBO, particularly in Montreal. Three other Canadian women are in action on centre court, and they’re all facing tough opponents.

It starts with veteran Rebecca Marino at 11 a.m. ET. The Toronto-born and Vancouver-raised Marino faces a difficult test in American Emma Navarro, the world No. 11. Fernandez is next. She was supposed to be followed by Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion who won her opener in gutsy fashion, but the Canadian withdrew because of injury after rolling her ankle in her first-round match.

After No. 1 seed Coco Gauff takes the court to open the evening session, 18-year-old Victoria Mboko from Burlington, Ont., will close out action for the day. Mboko, who has rocketed up world rankings this season to a career-high No. 85, is set to take on world No. 27 Sofia Kenin. Mboko has beaten five players ranked in the world’s top 50 this season, and she’ll be looking to make it six tonight.

Shapovalov also riding momentum

Toronto’s Denis Shapovalov comes into his home tournament with two title wins under his belt already this season, the last one coming in Mexico at an ATP 250 event earlier this month. Shapovalov is still returning to form following a lengthy road back from a knee injury, and the 26-year-old opens NBO play at 7 p.m. ET on centre court against 19-year-old American Learner Tien in what will be their first meeting.

The world No. 29, Shapovalov is 19-14 on the season. After the Canadian's match, No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany will take on world No. 84 Adam Walton of Australia.

Earlier in the day, Nicolas Arseneault, the 18-year-old wild-card entry from Richmond Hill, Ont., is in action following an upset win on Sunday. Tuesday is a much tougher test for Arseneault, who’ll face defending NBO champion Alexei Popyrin.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

(All times ET)

Women’s day and evening sessions: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.

Men’s day and evening sessions: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet+, 11 a.m., 7 p.m.

MATCH SCHEDULE, WOMEN'S IN MONTREAL

Centre court (starts at 11 a.m.)

Rebecca Marino vs Emma Navarro

Maya Joint vs Leylah Fernandez

Aoi Ito vs Jasmine Paolini

Not before 7 p.m.

Coco Gauff vs Danielle Collins

Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Mboko



Rogers (starts at 11 a.m.)

Dayana Yastremska vs Camila Osorio

Marta Kostyuk vs Marketa Vondrousova

Marie Bouzkova vs Diana Shnaider

Not before 6 p.m.

Elena Rybakina vs Hailey Baptiste

Suzan Lamens vs Beatriz Haddad Maia



Court 5 (starts at 11 a.m.)

Anna Blinkova vs Daria Kasatkina

Ann Li vs Anna Kalinskaya

Veronika Kudermetova vs Olga Danilovic



Court 9 (starts at 11 a.m.)

Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally

Jaqueline Cristian vs Linda Noskova

Ashlyn Krueger vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lin Zhu

MATCH SCHEDULE, MEN'S IN TORONTO