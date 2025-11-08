RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals after producing a nearly flawless performance to beat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0) on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Rybakina struck eight aces and converted the sole break of the match on the indoor hardcourt in Riyadh.

It was a second loss in the final of the season-ending tournament for Sabalenka after the four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Caroline Garcia in the 2022 title match.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, was playing her first title match in her third consecutive WTA Finals appearance.

She collected $5.23 million after going 5-0 at the event featuring the top eight women. The WTA said that was the largest payout in the history of women’s sports. Sabalenka earned $2.7 million as runner-up.

Rybakina broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set, and Sabalenka then saved four break points in the second to force the tiebreaker. The Belarusian entered the match with a 22–2 record in tiebreakers this year, but was shut out in this one — hitting a backhand return long on match point.

Rybakina recorded her tour-best 45th hardcourt win of the season. The 26-year-old Kazakhstani became the 10th straight first-time winner of the WTA Finals. She will finish the year at a career-high No. 5 in the rankings after a 58–19 record that included three titles.