The No. 1 seed has fallen at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers women's tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus lost 7-6 (3), 4-6, 4-6 to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Toronto.

Sabalenka hadn't dropped a set in either of her two opening wins.

Alexandrova will next face the winner of a match between top-10 opponents Elina Svitolina and Amanda Anisimova.

Sabalenka struggled with her serve in the loss, firing six aces to seven double-faults. Both players were broken on serve six times apiece.

Alexandrova finished with 109 points to Sabalenka's 104.