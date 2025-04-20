STUTTGART, Germany — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka won 7-5, 6-4 against Jasmine Paolini of Italy on Sunday to set up a clay-court Porsche Grand Prix final against unseeded Jelena Ostapenko.
The No.1-ranked Sabalenka has conserved some energy in the tournament. The 26-year-old Belarussian got a bye through the first round and a walkover in the second.
Sabalenka looked sharp against the fifth-seeded Paolini, last year's French Open runner-up, breaking her serve six times.
The 27-year-old Ostapenko, who is Latvian, earlier won 6-4, 6-4 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Ostapenko won the French Open in 2017 with a high-risk brand of big-hitting tennis and improbable winners.
It is her only major title so far. She reached a career-best ranking of fifth the following year and is now ranked 24th.
