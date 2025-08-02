Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine has advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's National Bank Open in Montreal with a three-set victory over McCartney Kessler of the United States.

The 23-year-old Kostyuk recovered from a first-set loss to defeat Kessler 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round at IGA Stadium.

Kostyuk, the 24th seed, will meet the winner of a match between her countrywoman Dayana Yastremska and ninth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

But the buzz in Montreal was for a later feature match between Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko and top seed Coco Gauff of the United States.

The 18-year-old Mboko from Toronto is the lone Canadian singles player still competing in the event. The match will be played on centre court.