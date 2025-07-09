LONDON — Tennis players at Wimbledon have been racking up fines for swearing too loudly, unsportsmanlike conduct and “abuse of rackets or equipment.”

An updated list of fines released Wednesday by the All England Club showed that 2024 men's doubles champion Henry Patten received the biggest fine — $12,500 — in the category of verbal abuse.

The British player and doubles partner Harri Heliovaara won their their first Grand Slam title a year ago at Wimbledon.

Patten was fined on June 29 for what multiple British media outlets described as alleged verbal abuse of a staff member at an off-site practice ground. Patten told local media that he has filed an appeal that will be handled after the tournament.

Patten and Heliovaara were eliminated in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Amanda Anisimova, who plays top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Thursday, picked up a $4,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during her fourth-round victory over Linda Noskova.

French doubles player Theo Arribage was fined $7,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round loss on Saturday, and next highest was compatriot Adrian Mannarino's $6,000 fine, also for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round win last week.

Is all, seven men have been fined so far. Their total is $36,000. The total for the eight women who have been fined so far is $29,500.

The highest single fine on the women's side is $5,000 — imposed on Elena Pridankina for unsportsmanlike conduct during the singles qualifying tournament in late June.

Chloe Paquet, Hailey Baptiste and men's players Alex Bolt and Zizou Bergs were all handed fines for “audible obscenity.”