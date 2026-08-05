A rough day for top seeds at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers continued in the men's session on Wednesday night.

The tournament's No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev fell to world No. 70 Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets in Montreal, losing 6-3, 7-6 (5) to end his tournament.

Medvedev won the 2021 tournament, just one month before claiming his lone major title at the US Open. He exited in the third round of the NBO last year.

As one of the NBO's top seeds, Medvedev was given a bye straight to the second round, while van de Zandschulp defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Tuesday to advance.