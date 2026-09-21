Ottawa Gabriela Dabrowski captured her fourth WTA doubles title of the season on Monday, teaming with Brazil's Luisa Stefani to beat Americans Anna Rogers and Allura Zamarripa 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 in the final of the São Paulo Open.

The final was completed after rain suspended play on Sunday, with Dabrowski and Stefani leading 4-3 in the first set.

The victory marks the first time in Dabrowski's career that she has won four titles in one season.

Dabrowski and Stefani teamed up to win titles in Dubai, Strasbourg and Eastbourne earlier this year.

They also reached the final at Wimbledon and the semifinals at the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open and clinched their spot in the WTA Finals earlier this month.