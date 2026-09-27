Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the semifinals at the Chengdu Open after downing Adrian Mannarino of France 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Shapovalov converted 4 of 8 available break points and saved all four break points he faced across the two-hour, 31-minute match.

The 27-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., struggled with his booming serve at times, chalking up nine double faults and 14 aces.

He closed out the match with a solid rally that ended when Mannarino sent his return into the net.

Shapovalov, the No. 7 seed at the ATP 250 tournament, will take on Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Monday's semifinal.