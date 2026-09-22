Canada will face Czechia at the Davis Cup Final 8 as matchups for the quarterfinal stage of the international men's tennis tournament were drawn Tuesday.

Canada, the tournament champion in 2022, returns to the Final 8 after missing the last stage of Davis Cup competition in 2025.

A Canadian squad led by world No. 5 Félix Auger-Aliassime made it into the final stage with a 3-1 win over France in a qualifier last weekend in Quebec City.

The fourth-seeded Czechs, led by No. 15 Jakub Mensik and No. 23 Jiri Lehecka, advanced with a 3-2 win over the United States.

Canada and Czechia have never met in an official Davis Cup tie. The winner could next meet defending champion and top seed Italy, which faces South Korea in the quarterfinals.