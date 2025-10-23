Solid fall campaigns continued Thursday for Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Canadians won their respective matches to advance to the quarterfinals at the Swiss Indoors.

The ninth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., downed lucky loser Valentin Royer of France 7-6 (3), 6-2 in a second-round match.

The fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, knocked off Croatian veteran Marin Cilic 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).

Shapovalov is coming off a semifinal showing in Stockholm, while Auger-Aliassime won the European Open last week in Brussels.

Shapovalov will next face world No. 46 Joao Fonseca of Brazil.