Solid fall campaigns continued Thursday for Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The Canadians won their respective matches to advance to the quarterfinals at the Swiss Indoors.
The ninth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., downed lucky loser Valentin Royer of France 7-6 (3), 6-2 in a second-round match.
The fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, knocked off Croatian veteran Marin Cilic 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).
Shapovalov is coming off a semifinal showing in Stockholm, while Auger-Aliassime won the European Open last week in Brussels.
Shapovalov will next face world No. 46 Joao Fonseca of Brazil.
Auger-Aliassime next meets the winner of a match between No. 2 seed Ben Shelton of the U.S. and Jaume Munar of Spain.