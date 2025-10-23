TOKYO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez lost her second-round women's match at the Toray Pan Pacific Open to second-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals to face Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko, who saved a match point en route to beating Rybakina in a semifinal of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Montreal.

The 19-year-old Mboko from Toronto went on to win that tournament as a wild-card entry.

Fernandez from Laval, Que., lost to the world No. 7 Rybakina in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Rybakina dispatched Fernandez in an hour and 28 minutes, never trailed on the scoreboard and dropped serve just once.

Fernandez, 23, won the Japan Open in Osaka on Sunday for her fifth career singles title.

Mboko and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., dropped a marathon women's doubles quarterfinal in three sets to Christina Bucsa of Spain and Shuko Aoyama of Japan on Thursday.