Victoria Mboko of Toronto has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open with a straight sets victory over German qualifier Eva Lys on Tuesday night.
The 19-year-old Canadian, who in August became just the second wild-card entry to win the National Bank Open in Montreal, bounced the 23-year-old Lys 6-1, 6-1 in 50 minutes.
Mboko will face the winner of match between Leylah Fernandez and second-seeded Elena Rybakina of Russia.
Mboko finished Tuesday's match with five aces and 11 unforced errors. Lys had no aces, one double fault and 17 unforced errors.
The Canadian had 11 winners, two double faults and won five return games. She won five of eight break points. Her winning percentage on first serve was 87 per cent, compared to 46 per cent for Lys.