Victoria Mboko of Toronto has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open with a straight sets victory over German qualifier Eva Lys on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old Canadian, who in August became just the second wild-card entry to win the National Bank Open in Montreal, bounced the 23-year-old Lys 6-1, 6-1 in 50 minutes.

Mboko will face the winner of match between Leylah Fernandez and second-seeded Elena Rybakina of Russia.

Mboko finished Tuesday's match with five aces and 11 unforced errors. Lys had no aces, one double fault and 17 unforced errors.