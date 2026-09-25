One day after reaching a milestone, Denis Shapovalov stayed on the winning track.

The Canadian, seeded seventh, downed Vit Kopriva of Czechia 6-2, 6-3 in the round of 16 at the Chengdu Open in China on Friday.

Shapovalov's opening-round win over Tallon Griekspoor marked his 250th career tour-level victory.

Shapovalov won 23 of his 25 points when he got his first serve in against Kopriva, who is ranked 71st in the world.

The Canadian, ranked 50th, will tangle with world No. 78 Adrian Mannarino of France in the quarterfinals at the ATP Tour 250 event.