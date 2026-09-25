Canada's Leylah Fernandez seems to be at her best against Mirra Andreeva.

The Canadian notched her second upset of the Russian in the past two months, beating the top-seeded Andreeva 6-2, 7-5 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open on Thursday.

Fernandez, seeded sixth, also beat Andreeva in the third round of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto in the summer.

The latest win marked her ninth career victory against a top-10 opponent.

Andreeva, the world No. 5, won her first career Grand Slam at the French Open this year and then reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Fernandez, the world No. 31, had her best Grand Slam result in 2026 at the US Open when she reached the third round before losing to eventual semifinalist Jessica Pegula in three sets.

On Friday, Fernandez converted six of 11 break points against Andreeva.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., will face No. 5 seed Maja Chwalinska in the semifinals of the WTA Tour 500 event.