Denis Shapovalov fought off one match point and beat American Marcos Giron 6-7 (3), 6-0, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday.

The Canadian, seeded ninth, had lost three of four career matches against Giron coming into the match in Basel.

Shapovalov, with serve, fought off the match point while trailing 30-40, 5-6. He then dominated the tiebreaker to take the match against the world No. 57.

Shapovalov out-aced Giron 13-3 and saved five of seven break points.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. product is coming off a run to the semifinals at the Stockholm Open.

Shapovalov will next face lucky loser Valentin Royer of France.