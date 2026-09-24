Denis Shapovalov has joined an exclusive club.
Shapovalov became the third Canadian to record his 250th career tour-level win with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) triumph over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the first round of the Chengdu Open on Thursday in China.
Milos Raonic (383 wins) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (300) are the other Canadians to reach the mark.
Playing his first match since a run to the third round at the U.S. Open, the seventh-seeded Shapovalov converted on two of three break points against the world No. 55.
Shapovalov, the world No. 50 from Richmond Hill, Ont., next faces world No. 71 Vit Kopriva of Czechia at the ATP Tour 250 event.