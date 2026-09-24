Denis Shapovalov has joined an exclusive club.

Shapovalov became the third Canadian to record his 250th career tour-level win with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) triumph over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the first round of the Chengdu Open on Thursday in China.

Milos Raonic (383 wins) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (300) are the other Canadians to reach the mark.

Playing his first match since a run to the third round at the U.S. Open, the seventh-seeded Shapovalov converted on two of three break points against the world No. 55.