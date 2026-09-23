Canada's Leylah Fernandez has exacted a little revenge on Alycia Parks.

The sixth-seeded Fernandez beat the American 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday in the round of 16 at the Singapore Open.

Parks, the world No. 70, ousted Fernandez in the first round of the French Open in their most recent meeting.

On Wednesday, Fernandez had a big edge in first-serve points won (71 per cent to 59.3 per cent for the American).

Fernandez converted five of seven break points.

The Canadian will next face top seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia.