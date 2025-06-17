Denis Shapovalov has bounced back after a disappointing start to his grass-court season.

The Canadian beat No. 6 seed Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in the opening round of the Terra Wortmann Open on Tuesday in Halle, Germany.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost in the opening round last week in his first match of the grass-court campaign.

Ranked 31st in the world, Shapovalov edged the 20th-ranked Humbert to improve to 4-2 lifetime against the Frenchman.

Shapovalov is gearing up for Wimbledon, where he posted his career-best Grand Slam result by reaching the semifinals in 2021. He was ousted in the second round at the Australian Open and French Open this year.

Shapovalov faces world No. 24 Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the second round at the Terra Wortmann Open.

Meanwhile, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in another opening-round match.

Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 27, is coming off a semifinal run at another tournament in Germany.

Elsewhere, Montreal's Gabriel Diallo was slated to open at Queen's Club in London later Tuesday. Diallo is coming off his first career tournament title in the Netherlands this past weekend.