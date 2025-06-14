Canada's Gabriel Diallo has chalked up another upset en route to the Libema Open final.
The 23-year-old Diallo defeated No. 2 seed Ugo Humbert of France 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Saturday's semifinal. Diallo also took out No. 3 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia in Friday's quarterfinal to advance into Saturday's match.
The six-foot-eight Montreal native turned a 2-2 tie into a 5-2 edge in the tiebreaker. After Humbert made it a one-point game trying to force a third set, Diallo pulled away with two straight points to earn the win.
Diallo had four aces without a double fault, while also winning 83 per cent of his first-serve points. He broke on one of his five chances while holding Humbert without a break point opportunity.
Meanwhile, the Frenchman had two aces, also without a double fault, and won 66 per cent of his first-serve points.
Diallo will next face Belgium's Zizou Bergs in Sunday's final. Bergs defeated American Reilly Opelka 6-1, 6-4 in the other semifinal on Saturday.
