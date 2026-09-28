Canada’s Denis Shapovalov fell to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open on Monday.

The 27-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., the No. 7 seed at the ATP 250 tournament, had 14 aces and four double faults in the two-hour, 27-minute match.

Hurkacz saved all three break points he faced, fired eight aces and won 85 per cent of his first-serve points.

The fifth-seeded Hurkacz improved to 6-1 against Shapovalov.

Shapovalov was looking to reach his second ATP Tour final of the season after winning the Los Cabos Open in July.