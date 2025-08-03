TORONTO — Australia's Alex de Minaur pushed past American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the men's singles quarterfinals at the National Bank Open on Sunday.

The ninth-seeded de Minaur broke on five of his 10 opportunities in the two-hour, 24-minute match. He also had six aces to five double faults and won 77 per cent of his first-serve points.

The seventh-seeded Tiafoe fired 10 aces to four double faults and won 74 per cent of his first-serve points. He broke on three of his seven chances.

De Minaur will face the winner of Sunday night's match between fourth-seeded American Ben Shelton and Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

Sixth seed Audrey Rublev of Russia also advanced with a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 3-0 win over No. 20 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, who retired in the third set.