National Bank Open: What to watch, schedule for Tuesday

Despite a spirited effort from the rain across both Toronto and Montreal, Monday’s action at the National Bank Open still provided ample drama and emotion.

Before the night session in Toronto, fans were treated to a Davis Cup ceremony to honour the 2022 championship-winning team of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Alexis Galarneau and Gabriel Diallo. Frank Dancevic was team captain.

Soon after, Milos Raonic, likely playing in Toronto for the last time in his career, put on a stirring performance to defeat ATP No. 10 Frances Tiafoe 6-7(12), 7-6(4), 6-3. The Thornhill, Ont., native’s serve was in vintage form as he pounded away 37 aces over two hours and 44 minutes.

Venus Williams wore all red in what was possibly a tribute to Canada in her final appearance but, despite frenzied support, fell 6-2, 7-5 to compatriot Madison Keys.

With a captivating Monday to get the main draw going, here’s what tennis fans can look forward to on Tuesday:

SPORTSNET SCHEDULE

Women’s: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on SN NOW; 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on Sportsnet ONE and SN NOW; 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW.

Men’s: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on SN NOW; 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on Sportsnet and SN NOW; 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet ONE and SN NOW.

CANCON

There are 10 Canadians to look out for on Tuesday across both Toronto and Montreal so get your flags and popcorn ready.

Leylah Annie Fernandez will play a main draw match in front of a full house of hometown fans in Montreal for the first time in her career (2021 had restricted fan access due to the pandemic). Going up against American Peyton Stearns, Fernandez will be looking for revenge after losing to her in three sets just a couple of months ago.

Bianca Andreescu starts off her tournament against WTA No. 51 Camila Giorgi. The 2019 U.S. Open champion hasn’t played since Wimbledon, where she lost a thrilling three-setter to eventual finalist and WTA No. 5 Ons Jabeur.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is looking to rediscover top form after what has been an underwhelming 2023 campaign thus far. After reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, Auger-Aliassime had first-round exits at both the French Open and Wimbledon. Australia’s Max Purcell awaits him.

Wildcard Gabriel Diallo from Montreal plays Britain’s Dan Evans.

In men’s doubles, three Canadians will be on the same court at the same time when Vasek Pospisil teams with Frenchman Nicolas Mahut to take on fellow Canadians Benjamin Sigouin and Kelsey Stevenson.

In women’s doubles, Canadians Eugenie Bouchard and Rebecca Marino have paired up and will face Jelena Ostapenko alongside Lyudmyla Kichenok. Doubles star Gabriela Dabrowski is playing beside New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe at this event and they take on Karolina Pliskova and Donna Vekic.

[brightcove videoID=6332592045112 playerID=JCdte3tMv height=360 width=640]

ANDY MURRAY’S CANADIAN SWANSONG?

This could be the last we see of Andy Murray in Toronto, perhaps even Canada. At age 36 and with a metal hip, the Scottish legend has only added to his legacy by soldiering on with a miracle return to the sport after his doctor told him there was no chance he could play again.

His days of winning the biggest tournaments are likely behind him, but Murray is showing signs of going out on a high note. He’s returned to the Top 40 of the ATP rankings and pushed Top 10 players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz to their limits in recent times.

In Toronto, he faces a tricky first-round match against ATP No. 39 Lorenzo Sonego but a win could set him up for a blockbuster clash against Auger-Aliassime.

CAROLINE WOZNIACKI’S RETURN

The former WTA No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion hasn’t played on the pro circuit in over three years after retiring to start a family. Now a mother of two, Wozniacki makes her eagerly anticipated return in Montreal against Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell.

In recent times, one of Denmark’s all-time greats has made contributions to tennis broadcasts including at Wimbledon, but at age 33 still has more to offer on the court. She doesn’t have high expectations in Montreal, but many will be curious to see her level after an extended absence.

MORE MARQUEE MATCHUPS

Alex de Minaur (ATP No. 18) vs. Cameron Norrie (ATP No. 13)

Anastasia Potapova (WTA No. 27) vs. Karolina Muchova (WTA No. 17)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA No. 12) vs. Paula Badosa (WTA No. 45)