TORONTO — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany led Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 1-0 when the 14th-seeded Argentine retired because of an abdominal injury Saturday night in the National Bank Open.

Zverev advanced to face defending champion Alexei Popyrin of Australia in the quarterfinals. The 18th-seeded Popyrin beat fifth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the first night match.

Zverev, the 2017 champion ranked third in the world, ended up the top seed with top-ranked Jannik Sinner — the 2023 winner — and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz skipping the hard-court event that ends Thursday. No. 5 Jack Draper and No. 6 Novak Djokovic also sat out.

Zverev won on clay in Munich in April for his 24th tour title.