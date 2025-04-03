LONDON — The spectator-friendly hill next to No. 1 Court at Wimbledon has a facelift planned in time for the grass-court Grand Slam's 150th anniversary.

The grassy slope is an iconic and coveted area at the All England Club, where thousands of fans without tickets to the main stadiums often gather to watch the action on a giant video screen. When a British player has done particularly well the hill has been dubbed Henman Hill and Murray Mound.

The club said on Thursday it planned enhancement works to begin after next year's tournament, and the new-look hill should be ready to welcome guests in 2027, when Wimbledon will mark its 150th anniversary.

Consultation with local residents is scheduled next week before the planning application is submitted, the club added.

The works aim to improve wheelchair access, provide more seating, and improve visibility.

“These changes will allow for an expanded capacity with a 20 per cent increase in guests enjoying use of the space,” the club said. “The environment in and around the Hill will be enhanced by removing existing paths and replacing them with permeable pathways, as well as introducing sun shading and rain cover via a new pergola."