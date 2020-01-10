Alexandrova through to her second WTA Tour final

Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia speaks to the umpire during the quarterfinal match against Kristie Ahn of the United States at the Korea Open tennis championships. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

SHENZHEN, China — Ekaterina Alexandrova made it to her second WTA Tour final by beating Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-2 on Friday at the Shenzhen Open.

The fifth-seeded Russian lost to the 2017 Wimbledon champion in straight sets in the first round three years ago.

“It was a tough match right from the start,” Alexandrova said. “I was calmer than yesterday and that helped a lot. I’m happy I did my best and I hope I can do it tomorrow.”

Alexandrova last played in a WTA Tour final in Linz, Austria, two years ago and will have a chance to win her maiden title when she takes on Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

The seventh-seeded Rybakina defeated Kristyna Pliskova 6-2, 7-5 in the other semifinal match.

