Andreescu's run ends with quarterfinal loss to Swiatek at Italian Open

Bianca Andreescu of Canada returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Andrew Medichini/AP Photo)

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 26 matches with a 7-6 (2), 6-0 win over Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Friday.

Andreescu, playing her third tournament in a row after being away from tour for more than six months, battled back from 5-3 down to force a tiebreak in the first set before the Pole took control.

It was the best showing by Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, since her return.

Ranked No. 90, Andreescu is projected to move up to No. 72 next week.

Swiatek was good on all six of her break-point opportunities.

Swiatek will face No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals of the clay-court tournament.

