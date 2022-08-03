Auger-Aliassime advances to Los Cabos Open quarterfinals

Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime during his ATP EXHO singles match against Novak Djokovic on day two of the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham tennis club, England, Wednesday June 22, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open on Wednesday.

The Montreal native defeated Alex Hernandez 6-3, 7-5.

Auger-Aliassime hit 15 aces to Hernandez's zero, while breaking the Mexican on four out of seven opportunities.

It was the 21-year-old's first match of the tournament having received a bye into the round of 16.

He will either face Steve Johnson or Thanasi Kokkinakis next on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime is the highest-ranked Canadian on the ATP circuit as the world No. 9 and is the second seed in the tournament behind world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

