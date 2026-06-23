Canada's Bianca Andreescu moved on to the second round of Wimbledon women's qualifying with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Polona Hercog on Tuesday.

Andreescu won 84 per cent of first-serve points, 75 per cent of second-serve points and only faced two break points, saving both.

The 26-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., broke Hercog three times on 12 chances en route to setting up a second-round match with Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Andreescu, a former world No. 4, lost in the second round of qualifying at the All England Club last year to fellow Canadian Carson Branstine. Her best result at the grass-court Grand Slam is advancing to the third round, which she has done twice.

Toronto's Katherine Sebov also moved on with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Argentina's Jazmin Ortenzi.

Sebov, who will next face Germany's Noma Noha Akugue, is looking for her second Grand Slam main draw appearance after a first-round loss at the 2023 Australian Open.