Auger-Aliassime completes comeback victory in first round of French Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime charged back from a two-set deficit to post his first-ever win at Roland Garros.

The Montreal native earned a 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 comeback victory over qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru during first-round action Sunday at the French Open.

Auger-Aliassime, who is the No. 9 seed, awaits the winner between Aslan Karatsev and Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., plays Holger Rune in the opening round Tuesday.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Leylah Annie Fernandez from Laval, Que., and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino are in the women's draw.