Bautista Agut wins 11th career ATP title in Kitzbuhel

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain plays a shot against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their semifinal match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Steve Christo/AP)

KITZBUHEL, Austria (AP) — Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut cruised past wild card Filip Misolic 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Generali Open on Saturday to claim his 11th ATP title.

Bautista Agut lifted his second trophy this year after Doha in his 21st career final. It was only his second on clay after Stuttgart in 2014.

"It was a very long time since I won a title on clay," the Spaniard said. "It's very special for me, because I've done a lot of good work on this surface."

Bautista Agut was dominant, breaking Misolic twice in each set.

"I enjoyed the final, I managed the pressure very well," Bautista Agut said. "I knew I was a little bit the favorite today, but he had so many good wins this tournament. I played a very good match."

Earlier Saturday, Misolic had to complete his semifinal against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann that was suspended a day earlier due to rain. Misolic led Hanfmann 1-0 in their third-set tiebreaker.

The 20-year-old Austrian prevailed to advance to the final in his first ATP tournament.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close