After Saturday delivered a couple of upsets with the ousting of top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and third-seeded Jessica Pegula on the women’s side of the bracket, Sunday brings some stellar storylines in both host cities at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Fernandez aims to keep Canada’s hopes alive on home soil

The lone Canuck left standing in this Canadian tournament, all eyes are on Leylah Fernandez to keep the trophy at home after Victoria Mboko's 2025 triumph. The 23-year-old Fernandez, who entered the field as the No. 30 seed, got a bye through the first round and then kicked off her quest for NBO glory with a straight-sets victory over Renata Zarazúa before upsetting fifth-seeded Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-4 in what was as poised a performance for Fernandez as it was a flawed one by her opponent.

Now, she’s set to take on Naomi Osaka under the primetime lights to kick off Sunday’s evening session in Toronto. They’ve met just twice before, with each claiming a win.

Eala Mania lives on

Get ready, Toronto. Alex Eala is about to hit Centre Court again — and considering the enthusiastic welcoming the Filipino star has garnered in the city, capturing the hearts of everyone flocking to Sobeys Stadium to catch a glimpse of the new darling of the tennis world, it’s going to be a party.

Eala, who entered the National Bank Open as the 25th seed riding the momentum of her Citi Open title and early success at Wimbledon before that, will take on 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Shelton continues title defence

One year ago, American Ben Shelton hoisted the National Bank Open trophy in Toronto. If he’s to do the same in Montreal, he’ll need to first get past his Round-of-16 opponent Joao Fonseca. The odds favour Shelton, the men’s tournament’s highest-seeded player remaining, against the 22nd-seeded Fonseca. If Shelton can make good on those odds, this will be his second straight tournament advancing to the quarterfinals after making the final eight at the Citi Open last month.

Broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Women’s 12:30 p.m. (Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+); 7 p.m. (Sportsnet Sportsnet+)

Men’s 12:30 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+); 6 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+)

Match schedule (all times ET)

Women’s, in Toronto

Centre Court (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) vs. [2] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

[Q] Alina Korneeva (RUS) vs. [4] Coco Gauff (USA)

Not before 7 p.m.

[30] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) vs. [11] Naomi Osaka (JPN)

[25] Alex Eala (PHI) vs. [12] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Grandstand (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

E. Routliffe (NZL) / A. Sutjiadi (INA) vs. T. Mihalíková (SVK) / O. Nicholls (GBR)

Not before 4 p.m.

[7] E. Perez (AUS) / D.Schuurs (NED) vs. [3] S. Errani (ITA) / N. Melichar-Martinez (USA)

[5] H. Su-wei (TPE) / J. Ostapenko (LAT) vs. A. Li (USA) / Cl. Tauson (DEN)

Men’s, in Montreal

Centre Court (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) vs. Daniel Merida (ESP)

[12] Learner Tien (USA) vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)

Not before 6 p.m.

[22] Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs. [5] Ben Shelton (USA)

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs. [13] Jakub Mensik (CZE)