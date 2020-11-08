Canada's Auger-Aliassime, Hurkacz win men's doubles title at Paris Masters

PARIS — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz defeated Brazil's Bruno Soares and Croatia's Mate Pavic 6-7 (3), 7-6 (7), 10-2 on Sunday to win the men's doubles title at the Paris Masters.

The unseeded duo defeated four seeded teams en route to their first title together.

The beginning of something special #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/TyRSkjU9OJ — ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) November 8, 2020

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, and Hurkacz saved five match points before completing the victory over their second-seeded opponents.

Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz reached the quarterfinals at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament last February in their team debut.