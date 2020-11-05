Canada's Auger-Aliassime parts ways with long-time coach Marx

Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime announced Thursday that he is parting ways with long-time coach Guillaume Marx.

Auger-Aliassime made the announcement in a post on his social media accounts.

"In the last six years, I have had the chance to work with a coach that was passionate and devoted entirely to my career and the success of my project," part of Auger-Aliassime's post reads. "He helped me develop as a tennis player and a person regardless of the many challenges we faced along the way. He is a big reason why I’m now at this stage of my career and that’s why I think we can be proud of what we’ve accomplished together.

"On top of it all, he has taught me fundamental values that will serve me for the rest of my life. And that, for me, is priceless."

The 20-year-old said he plans to keep working with coach Frederic Fontang and the rest of his team.

Marx has coached Auger-Aliassime for the last six years and has also worked with fellow Canadian Milos Raonic in the past.

Still looking for his first career ATP victory, Auger-Aliassime most recently lost in the first round of the Paris Masters. Last month, the Montreal native reached the semifinals of the Cologne Championship where he lost to Diego Schwartzman.