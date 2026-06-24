Bianca Andreescu is one step closer to a return to Grand Slam tennis.

The Canadian won her second-round Wimbledon qualifying match 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4 over Switzerland's Jil Teichmann on Wednesday.

Andreescu, whose last Grand Slam was the 2024 US Open, will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus with a spot in the main draw on the line on Thursday.

The Mississauga, Ont., native, who won the 2019 US Open, fired 10 aces against Teichmann while converting on six of 17 break-point opportunities. She faced only seven breakpoints herself, with Teichmann coming through on three of those.

Elsewhere, fellow Canadian Katherine Sebov also reached the final round of qualifying with a 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Germany's Noma Noha Akugue.

She will next face Iryna Shymanovich of Belarus.

On the men's side, Alexis Galarneau lost his second-round match against England's Oliver Tarvet in straight sets (5-7, 2-6), ending Canadian hopes on the men's side.