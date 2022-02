Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to capture the Rotterdam Open.

It is Auger-Aliassime's first title victory on the ATP Tour after going winless in his previous eight appearances in tour-level finals.

Coming into the match, Tsitsipas had a 5-2 career record over the 21-year-old from Montreal. Auger-Aliassime defeated second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-7 ( 5), 6-4, 6-2 in Saturday’s semifinal.

