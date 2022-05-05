Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarters with victory over Sinner

MADRID — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy’s Jannik Sinner on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime’s serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve.

Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break chances he had against 10th-seeded Sinner.

The Canadian took the first meeting between two of the ATP Tours brightest young stars. Auger-Aliassime, 21, came into the tournament ranked 10th in the world, with the 20-year-old Sinner ranked 12th.

Auger-Aliassime will face defending Madrid champion Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarterfinals. It will be the seventh meeting between the two, with Zverev holding a 4-2 edge in the career head-to-head series.

Zverev, the world No. 3, advanced to the quarters when Italian qualifier Lorenzo Musetti retired from their third-round match trailing 6-3, 1-0.