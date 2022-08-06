Canada's Rebecca Marino falls to Daria Saville in Citi Open quarterfinals

Canadian Rebecca Marino came back from a three-hour rain delay after being dominated in the first set with some spark, but not enough to overcome Daria Saville who defeated her in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

Canada's Rebecca Marino's run at the Citi Open came to a close Friday as she fell 6-1, 7-5 to Daria Saville in the quarterfinals.

Play had been suspended earlier in the day due to lightning and rain before the competitors were able to return to competition hours later.

Marino had two fewer double faults than Saville, but the Australian broke the Vancouver native five out of six times. 

The 31-year-old Marino had won two qualifiers matches before making it into the round of 32. 

She then defeated Venus Williams and Andrea Petkovic to book her ticket into the quarterfinals.

Marino will next compete at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Aug. 8.

More from Sportsnet
Auger-Aliassime wins in straight sets to advance to Los Cabos Open semifinals
Canada's Fernandez draws into bracket with world No. 1 Swiatek at National Bank Open
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close