Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez eliminated in round of 16 at Indian Wells

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Shelby Rogers at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's rising tennis star Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated at Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., lost to American Shelby Rogers, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday.

Fernandez showed plenty of fight, saving match point at 5-6 in the third, before ultimately falling short.

It's a career-best result at the WTA 1000 level for Fernandez, who won her first WTA title in March at the Monterrey Open.

Canadian teammate Bianca Andreescu was eliminated in the third round of women's singles on Monday.

