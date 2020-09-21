Denis Shapovalov becomes second Canadian to crack ATP’s Top 10

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Denis Shapovalov’s recent stretch of strong play has propelled him into a spot almost no Canadian has been in before.
Following his semifinal finish at the Italian Open, the 21-year-old is now the second Canadian to ever crack the top 10 of the ATP rankings. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native moves up from No. 14 to No. 10.
Now we can OFFICIALLY say it – Denis Shapovalov is a Top 10 player.
He joins Milos Raonic as the second Canadian male to crack the Top 10 in the @atptour rankings.