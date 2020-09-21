Denis Shapovalov becomes second Canadian to crack ATP’s Top 10

Denis Shapovalov’s recent stretch of strong play has propelled him into a spot almost no Canadian has been in before.

Following his semifinal finish at the Italian Open, the 21-year-old is now the second Canadian to ever crack the top 10 of the ATP rankings. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native moves up from No. 14 to No. 10.

Milos Raonic is the only other Canadian who has climbed into the top 10, reaching as high as No. 3 in 2016.

Shapovalov, who also reached the quarterfinals at the US Open this month, is now 13-10 on the season, which was paused for more than four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.