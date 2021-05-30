Dominic Thiem upset by Pablo Andujar in first round of French Open

Austria's Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Spain's Pablo Andujar during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris. (Christophe Ena/AP)

Reigning U.S. Open champion and two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem squandered a two-set lead and is out of Roland Garros.

The fourth-seeded Austrian was beaten 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 by 68th-ranked Pablo Andujar in the first round.

It marked the first time in eight appearances at the clay-court Grand Slam that Thiem lost his opening match.

Andujar also defeated Roger Federer in Geneva earlier this month. It's the first time in his career that Andujar has come back to win after losing the opening two sets.

Thiem dropped to 11-9 in five-set matches.

Thiem lost the 2018 and 2019 finals to Rafael Nadal.

