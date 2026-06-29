Third seed Félix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko on Monday at the All England Club.

The 25-year-old from Montreal dominated on serve, firing 15 aces and never facing a break point.

Auger-Aliassime was the lone Canadian to move on to the second round on the day after Denis Shapovalov, Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez were all eliminated.

Gabriel Diallo, the only other Canadian singles player remaining, was set to play his first match Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime broke Shevchenko five times on nine chances and hit 37 winners, compared to seven for his opponent.

He will next face Croatia's Dino Prizmic, ranked 85 places behind Auger-Aliassime at No. 89.

Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the grass-court Grand Slam in 2021 but is 2-4 at the major since then.

Earlier, Shapovalov retired from his Wimbledon first-round match after injuring his left shoulder during a collision with a courtside barrier.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native trailed Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 7-6 (7) when he was forced to stop.

Shapovalov appeared to hurt his shoulder while chasing a shot late in the second-set tiebreak, received treatment during a medical timeout and played one more point before retiring.

Shapovalov finished with 14 aces but landed just 53 per cent of his first serves before the injury ended his afternoon. It was Carreno Busta's first-ever win at the All England Club.

In women's action, qualifier Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was defeated 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) by China's Zhang Shuai.

Andreescu led 3-0 and 4-1 in the first set, but Zhang got the break back in the seventh game. The two players held serve the rest of the way before Zhang won the tiebreaker with three straight points.

Andreescu also had a lead in the second set, but allowed Zhang to score a break while serving for the set. The Canadian then saved match point in the 12th game to send the set to a tiebreak, but Zhang finished off the victory with a backhand winner.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., fell 6-1, 7-6 (3) to Indonesia's Janice Tjen.

Fernandez was seeded 22nd in the women's draw but had a nightmare first set, surrendering her third break to Tjen in the deciding game.

Fernandez was more competitive in the second set, but trailed throughout the tiebreaker before ultimately losing on Tjen's first match point.