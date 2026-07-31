Several familiar faces will be attempting to earn main-draw spots in the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Saturday in Toronto and Montreal.

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens, both of the U.S., are two of the marquee names in the qualifying draw at the women's event in Toronto.

Stephens faces fellow American Katie Volynets, while Kenin meets Lucrezia Stefanini of Italy.

2024 Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen of China and 2025 French Open semifinalist Lois Boisson also are in the qualifying field, along with Canadians Ana Grubor, Isabella Marton and Avery Alexander.

On the men's side, 2023 Australian Open finalist and 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece is the top seed in qualifying in Montreal. He'll play an opponent to be announced.

2024 National Bank Open champ Alexei Popyrin of Australia faces fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis, while 2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan faces two-time NCAA champion Michael Zheng of the U.S., who reached the third round at Wimbledon this year.

Duncan Chan and Justin Boulais are the Canadians in qualifying.