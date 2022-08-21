Garcia beats Kvitova to win women's final in Cincinnati 

Caroline Garcia, of France, kisses the Rookwood Cup as she poses for photos after defeating Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/AP)

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday.

Garcia, already the first qualifier to reach the tournament final, clinched the victory when Kvitova sent a second serve return into the net. Garcia dropped to her knees and lay on her back on the court after the final point.

The 28-year-old French woman went into Sunday's match with a WTA Tour-leading 26 wins since June. 

The 28th-ranked Kvitova and 35th-ranked Garcia both shook off first-round losses the previous week in Toronto to make their first appearances in a Cincinnati final.

Garcia broke her Czech opponent in the first game, and raced to a 4-0 lead. Garcia also gained an early edge with a first game break in the second set.

Kvitova, 32, left the court for treatment of an injury after falling behind 2-0 in the second set. She looked sharper after returning but couldn’t overcome the early break.

